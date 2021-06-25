ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 455.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $206.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.