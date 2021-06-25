Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.85 million, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

