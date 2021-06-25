IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,310.38 ($17.12).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.07. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96).

In other IMI news, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders have purchased 3,029 shares of company stock worth $4,002,248 in the last ninety days.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

