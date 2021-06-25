IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

