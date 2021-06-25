Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NARI opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 435.43.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,664,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,869. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

