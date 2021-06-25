InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 146.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,962 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,659 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of InMode worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in InMode by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in InMode by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in InMode by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,198 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

