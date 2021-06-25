Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Buys $31,395.00 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LYRA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

LYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

