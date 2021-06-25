Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Buys $31,395.00 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LYRA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
LYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
