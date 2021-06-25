Insider Buying: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) COO Buys $14,060.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) COO Robert Michael Floyd bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCSA opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.