Insider Selling: Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $450,150.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Albany International stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

