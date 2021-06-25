Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ATH traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.