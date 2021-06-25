Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 63,633 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

Shares of CRC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,493. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

