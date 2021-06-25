Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $295,109.88 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 20th, Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60.

COUP stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

