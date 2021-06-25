Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $51,357.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $78,416.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.

Datto stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 78.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth about $32,867,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

