Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $368,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

