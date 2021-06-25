Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $56,213.52 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.57 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

