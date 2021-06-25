Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20.

Shares of EVBG opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

