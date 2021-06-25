Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

