Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 62,493 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,584,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
GBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
