Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 62,493 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,584,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

