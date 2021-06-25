Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 85,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,671. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

