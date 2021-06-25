Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells $53,800.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,624,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QUOT stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

