Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells $53,800.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,624,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
QUOT stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84.
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.