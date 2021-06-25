Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Sells 900 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $20,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $157,095.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

