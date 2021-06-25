Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Sells 900 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $20,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $157,095.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RMI stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
