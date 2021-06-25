Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $72,589.68 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $69,000.66.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.