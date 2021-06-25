Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,638. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

