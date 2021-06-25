Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRG shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

