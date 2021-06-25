International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 204 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

LON IAG opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.54) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

