International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $608.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

