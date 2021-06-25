Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to “Outperform”

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $536.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $400,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

