Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 66.7% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

