Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $486.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

