Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.33% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.