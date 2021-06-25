Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318,270 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Invesco were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

IVZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

