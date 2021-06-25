Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510,646. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.