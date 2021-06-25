Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

