InvestDigital (IDT) One Day Volume Hits $49,300.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $300,137.49 and approximately $49,300.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00601643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038831 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,396,399 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

