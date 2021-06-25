Investors Buy High Volume of Milestone Scientific Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,478% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. 41,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,521. The company has a market cap of $158.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

