Investors Purchase High Volume of FreightCar America Call Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,993 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the average daily volume of 387 call options.

FreightCar America stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.