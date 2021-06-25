Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Gabriel Chiappini Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) insider Gabriel Chiappini purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Invictus Energy Company Profile

Invictus Energy Limited, an independent oil and gas exploration company, focuses on the energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa. It holds an 80% interest in the SG 4571 Permit within Cabora Bassa project that covers an area of 250,000 acres located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Interpose Holdings Limited and changed its name to Invictus Energy Limited in June 2018.

