Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Gabriel Chiappini Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) insider Gabriel Chiappini purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Invictus Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.