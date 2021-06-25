Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen Sells 15,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IONS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 2,340,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,551. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

