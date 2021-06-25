iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.