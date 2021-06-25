iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288,289 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,739,000 after buying an additional 2,948,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.