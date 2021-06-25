iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $311.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.40 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

