iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 514,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.23. 46,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

