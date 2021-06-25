Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 9,592 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
