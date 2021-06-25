Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 9,592 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.