J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.