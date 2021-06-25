Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Jabil stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,901. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

