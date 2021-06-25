Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG) Trading 90.5% Higher

Jade Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADG) shares traded up 90.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

Jade Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JADG)

Jade Global Holdings, Inc focuses on wholesale and retail trade of jade and jade products through retail stores and online Website. The company was formerly known as Media Analytics Corporation and changed its name Jade Global Holdings, Inc to in January 2017. Jade Global Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

