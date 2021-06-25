James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.70), with a volume of 15632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.43. The stock has a market cap of £225.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

