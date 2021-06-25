Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 7,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

