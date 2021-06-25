Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.22. 7,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

