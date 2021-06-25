Jason Mironov Sells 174,330 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1,328.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

